Damages in western Massachusetts after strong storm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The strong storms that barreled through western Massachusetts Monday are now over.

The storms knocked down trees and wires across all four western counties. Dark clouds preceded severe storms that rolled through western Massachusetts. The storms brought heavy rain, wind, thunder and lightning.

Viewers used the Report-It feature to send photos of the storm damage.

There were locally heavy downpours, accompanied thunder and lightning.

Storm damage reports from across western Massachusetts

Our 22News camera was rolling in Northampton as lighting struck right over head.

In Easthampton, drivers had to make their way through flooded streets during the commute home. That is, those who were lucky enough to get to their cars.

A tree came down over a car in West Springfield. Trees also came down in Springfield and Agawam.

Drivers in Westfield were unable to get through East Mountain Road as a tree came down blocking the whole road.

June 19th storm across western Massachusetts

