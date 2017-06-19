Storm damage reports from across western Massachusetts

Image Courtesy: Easthampton Police Department

(WWLP) – Severe thunderstorms are moving through western Massachusetts Monday. Here is a look at some damage in our area, reported by trained weather spotters or over amateur radio:

  • 3:10 P.M. Heath: Wires down at Route 8 and West Branch Road
  • 3:02 P.M. Deerfield: Tree and wires down on Hoosac Road
  • 2:25 P.M. Charlemont: Tree down on wires at Route 8A north, before the Heath town line. Road barely passable.
  • 2:15 P.M. Ashfield: Tree down with power outage in area of Route 112
  • 1:55 P.M. Washington: Tree and wires down on Upper Valley Road. Roadway blocked. Large tree limb also blocking one lane of Route 8.

If you can safely send photos or videos of storm damage, please send them to reportit@wwlp.com

