Storm anxiety makes bad weather worse

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The threat of severe weather Monday had some people anxious. The entire region is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8:00 P.M. Monday, with a Flood Watch in effect until 4:00 Tuesday morning.

Residents should be prepared for damaging winds, flash flooding, and frequent lightning.

For some residents, anxiety is a real thing when it comes to storms and natural disasters.

“I’m staying inside. I used to live in Florida and the thunderstorms out there were bad. I don’t take any chances down here,” Alex Pica of Springfield said.

If you feel anxious, experts recommend staying up-to-date with weather information, and talking it out with family and friends. Signs of distress include not sleeping, having nightmares, and eating excessively.