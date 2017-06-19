State House, Senate bills differ on tax rate for marijuana

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers are pushing to get a bill to revise Massachusetts’ pot laws to Governor Charlie Baker’s desk by the end of the month. Now with less than 2 weeks left, lawmakers rolled out a new proposal.

The state’s Marijuana Policy Committee voted on Monday to move forward on a redrafted House bill to revise the marijuana law that was approved by voters in November.

This comes less than a week after the committee reported favorably on a previous House bill, but Speaker Robert DeLeo pulled the proposal from House debate last week.

Under the House bill, pot sales would be taxed at 28 percent. The bill saw push-back from senators on the committee, leading the Senate to move ahead with a bill of their own with a 12 percent tax rate.

But this doesn’t mean the 28 percent rate is a done deal.

“The total taxation is a big difference between the House and the Senate,” State Rep. Michael Finn told 22News. “I think in conference, that’ll get reconciled down to something I think that’ll be palatable for everybody.”

The House is expected to debate the bill on Wednesday.