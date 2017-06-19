Springfield man convicted for rape of a child

Rivera was convicted of two counts of rape of a child

By Published:
Photo Courtesy: Hampden District Attorney’s Office

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was sentenced up to 17 years in state prison after being found guilty of rape, Friday.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said on Monday that 45-year-old Carlos Rivera, was convicted of two counts of rape of a child.

The verdict came after a testimony by Rivera’s stepson describing sexual abuse spanning ten years from 1999 to 2009, in the family homes in Holyoke, when the victim would have been age six through sixteen.

“This verdict is the result of the brave testimony delivered by the survivor of this awful abuse,” Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated in a news release. “My office’s Special Victims Unit works very hard to empower victims of abuse to help us secure justice.”

