SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield church is in the process of becoming a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants.

South Congregational Church in Springfield has been taking steps to become a sanctuary, but Mayor Domenic Sarno is taking steps to stop that from happening.

Reverend Tom Gerstenlauer said South Congregational Church in Springfield has been moving forward to become a sanctuary, not as a political statement, but in keeping with their faith values.