South Hadley police reminding residents of National Grid aerial inspection

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in South Hadley are warning residents they may see helicopter activity in their area.

According to the South Hadley Police Department’s official Facebook page, National Grid’s Transmission Maintenance group is scheduled to begin their aerial infrared inspections Monday.

Police say during their inspection, residents may see low-flyng helicopters traveling along power lines.

Police say National Grid’s annual visual inspections for all transmission lines in New England will follow the infrared inspection.