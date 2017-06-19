Damaging wind & flash flooding possible Monday

(WWLP) – Monday has been declared a 22News Storm Team Severe Weather Alert Day due to the threat of strong or severe thunderstorms.

There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for all of western Massachusetts beginning at noon, and ending at 4:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Timing:

Morning: Isolated shower/storm, mainly west of I-91. Non-severe.

Noon- 5 p.m.: Isolated to scattered storms. Strong or severe possible.

5 p.m.- 10 p.m.: Scattered to widespread storms and downpours. Strong or severe possible. Greatest threat for flash flooding.

10 p.m.- 4 a.m.: Rain tapers to showers. Severe weather not expected, but flash flooding possible.

Main Threats:

Damaging Winds

Flash Flooding

Lightning

Secondary Threats:

Hail

Tornado Threat (Very Low)

Impacts and Safety Precautions:

Wind damage could cause tree damage and power outages

Flash flooding could lead to road closures, especially in underpasses. Remember, if you see a flooded street “turn around, don’t drown”

Lighting is dangerous, if you hear thunder, head indoors.