Damaging wind & flash flooding possible Monday

Storm coverage increases through the afternoon and into the evening

By Published: Updated:

(WWLP) – Monday has been declared a 22News Storm Team Severe Weather Alert Day due to the threat of strong or severe thunderstorms.

There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for all of western Massachusetts beginning at noon, and ending at 4:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Timing:

  • Morning: Isolated shower/storm, mainly west of I-91. Non-severe.
  • Noon- 5 p.m.: Isolated to scattered storms. Strong or severe possible.
  • 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.: Scattered to widespread storms and downpours. Strong or severe possible. Greatest threat for flash flooding.
  • 10 p.m.- 4 a.m.: Rain tapers to showers. Severe weather not expected, but flash flooding possible.

Main Threats:

  • Damaging Winds
  • Flash Flooding
  • Lightning

Secondary Threats:

  • Hail
  • Tornado Threat (Very Low)

Impacts and Safety Precautions:

  • Wind damage could cause tree damage and power outages
  • Flash flooding could lead to road closures, especially in underpasses. Remember, if you see a flooded street “turn around, don’t drown”
  • Lighting is dangerous, if you hear thunder, head indoors.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s