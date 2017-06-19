Road construction in downtown Springfield begins

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is trying to get their roads ready for the MGM casino opening next year. Whether you’re on the highway or in downtown, you’re bound to see road construction in Springfield.

“They’re taking too long,” said Liberty Lebron of Springfield. “They are closing down our openings that we need to get on to get to work and school and it just makes it a daily issue.”

Work began at 7 a.m. Monday on several roads in the city, including Plainfield Street, Union Street, and Dwight Street at the I-291 off ramp. Crews will also be making repairs to the Memorial Bridge.

All of this construction is related to the new MGM casino that’s slated to open in September of 2018. MGM and Springfield are spending $7 million combined on these road improvements.

“It’s a city that’s under development,” William Brewle said. “So I think whatever struggle we have with the traffic is worth it.”

MGM Springfield says they’re expecting 10,000 visitors a day at their casino when it opens next year.

“You know how many people who will be here playing those games? They’re going to go out of they’re way to get that money and go play,” said Juan Lopez.

Construction on these roads will continue all of this week and next week, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drivers should plan for delays and lane shifts on these roads.