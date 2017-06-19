Riverdale Season 1 Sizzle

(CW) – Watch Riverdale from the beginning, starting Friday, June 23 on The CW Springfield!

As a new school year begins, the town of Riverdale is reeling from the recent, tragic death of high school golden boy Jason Blossom — and nothing feels the same. Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is still the all-American teen, but the summer’s events made him realize that he wants to pursue a career in music and not follow in his dad’s footsteps despite the sudden end of his forbidden relationship with Riverdale’s young music teacher, Ms. Grundy (Sarah Habel). Now Archie has no one to mentor him, certainly not singer Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), who is only focused on her band, the soon-to-be-world-famous Pussycats. It’s all weighing heavily on Archie’s mind — as is his fractured friendship with budding writer and fellow classmate Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse).

Meanwhile, girl-next-door Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is anxious to see her crush Archie after being away all summer, but she’s not quite ready to reveal her true feelings to him. And Betty’s nerves, which are hardly soothed by her overbearing mother Alice (Mädchen Amick), aren’t the only thing holding her back. When a new student, Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), arrives in town from New York with her mother Hermione (Marisol Nichols), there’s an undeniable spark between Veronica and Archie, even though Veronica doesn’t want to risk her new friendship with Betty by making a play for Archie. And then there’s Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch)… Riverdale’s Queen Bee is happy to stir up trouble amongst Archie, Betty and Veronica, but Cheryl is keeping secrets of her own. What, exactly, is she hiding about the mysterious death of her twin brother, Jason? Riverdale may look like a quiet, sleepy town, but there are dangers in the shadows.

Based on the characters from Archie Comics, RIVERDALE is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (“Supergirl,” “Glee”), Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”), Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics).

Riverdale Series Premiere Pilot Episode Gallery View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Pictured (L-R): KJ Apa as Archie and Luke Perry as Fred. Credit: Diyah Pera, The CW Pictured (L-R): KJ Apa as Archie, Camila Mendes as Veronica and Lili Reinhart as Betty. Credit: Katie Yu, The CW Pictured (L-R): KJ Apa as Archie and Lili Reinhart as Betty. Credit: Katie Yu, The CW Pictured: Cole Sprouse as Jughead. Credit: Katie Yu, The CW Pictured (L-R): Behind the scenes with KJ Apa as Archie, Camila Mendes as Veronica, Cole Sprouse as Jughead, and Lili Reinhart as Betty. Credit: Katie Yu, The CW Pictured (L-R): Marisol Nichols as Hermione and Camila Mendes as Veronica. Credit: Katie Yu, The CW Pictured: Lili Reinhart as Betty. Credit: Katie Yu, The CW Pictured: Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl. Credit: Katie Yu, The CW Pictured: Ashleigh Murray as Josie. Credit: Katie Yu, The CW

