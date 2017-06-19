Red Cross aiding Westfield residents with free smoke detectors

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A recent deadly fire in Westfield is an important reminder for everyone to check their smoke detectors.

The Western Massachusetts Red Cross is participating in a five-year program to install thousands of smoke detectors.

The Red Cross and Westfield Fire Department have re-opened the program in that city.

Mary Nathan, from the Western Massachusetts Red Cross’ Disaster Services, told 22News, “We were just speaking with the deputy chief in Westfield. We will install smoke detectors for anyone who needs them in Westfield.”

The Western Mass. Branch’s executive director, Jenn Garrutti, said. “We are in a goal of saving 25 percent of fatalities from home fires. We’ve installed over 3,000 alarms.”

The smoke detectors are free of charge. Westfield residents who need one should call the Red Cross or the Westfield Senior Center.