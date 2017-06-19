Oxbow Marina prepares for potential flooding

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – 7:00 a.m. Monday, crews at the Oxbow Marina began making essential preparations for potential flooding along the Connecticut River. Extra spring lines and anchor lines secured docked boats. Cables held docks together to ensure they don’t float away or sink.

Oxbow Marina general manager Clay Duda told 22News, “It important for us to always look after people’s boats. Bilge pumps are working, canvases are tight, because we want to make sure that nothing goes down.” If it does, extra bridges will be drawn out and portable boats will head onto the water after the storm has passed to fix any damage. The Oxbow has crew on standby for the next 24 hours if there’s a problem.

Crews here at the Oxbow Marina always warn boaters to never go out on the water in instances of severe weather. If a boat is ever found during a storm on the water, they welcome to come into this harbor, which acts as a safe haven.

Going out on the water during a storm is never a chance worth taking, considering the hazards on the river. Duda told 22News, “With full sized trees and other debris, it’s not safe. Even when the water goes up, now your anchor line is going to be a little shorter than usual, so it’s harder to anchor your boats.”

If you’re in a boat during a storm, find a protected area immediately, drop the anchor, and stay inside.

All of western Massachusetts it under a flash flood warning until 4:00 a.m. Tuesday.

