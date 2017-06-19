Otto Warmbier dies days after release from North Korea, family says

CINCINNATI (AP) — Otto Warmbier, US student freed from North Korea, has died, family says in a statement released by Ohio hospital.

“It is our sad duty to report that our son, Otto Warmbier, has completed his journey home. Surrounded by his loving family, Otto died today at 2:20 p.m.,” his family said in a statement.

“Otto Warmbier was such a promising young man. He was kind, generous and accomplished. He had all the talent you could ever ask for and a bright future ahead of him,” said Senator Rob Portman. “His passing today is a loss for Ohio and for all of us. Jane and I are lifting up the Warmbier family in our prayers at this difficult time, and we are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of this remarkable young Ohioan.”