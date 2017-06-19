No working smoke detectors in deadly Westfield house fire

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We now know an elderly Westfield woman and her daughter were killed in a house fire in Westfield.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office identified the victims as 92-year-old Mary Woodworth and her daughter, 54-year-old Theresa Woodworth.

The fire started in the kitchen at 40 Park Street around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Westfield Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Eggloff told 22News, there were no working smoke detectors, and firefighters had difficulty inside the house because it was filled with clutter.