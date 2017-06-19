New North Citizens’ Council offers testing for HIV this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s New North Citizens’ Council has targeted the Mason Square neighborhood to detect and treat sexually transmitted diseases.

The council’s Anthony Perry urged men and women to be tested at the New North Citizens Council office on Catherine Street this week. Research has turned up a troubling trend affecting this neighborhood.

“We are disproportionately, as a community, impacted by sexually transmitted diseases,” Richard Johnson explained. “Specifically HIV among black men who have sex with other black men and African American women who are heterosexual.”

After alerting the neighborhood over the next couple of days, the council will conduct testing at its Catherine Street neighborhood office later this week.