Mayor Sarno presents 2018 budget to City Council

More than 60 percent of the proposed 2018 budget would go toward schools

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno presented the fiscal 2018 budget to the City Council Monday night.

Sarno said the $628 million budget represents a less than 3 percent increase over the last year. Under the mayor’s proposal, the largest expenditures will be for schools, public safety, and employee benefits.

High priorities for some Springfield residents, like Victor Woolridge who said, “Good education, obviously safety is a concern for everybody, so that’s always at top of mind, but number one, education”.

More than 60 percent of the city’s proposed 2018 budget would go toward Springfield schools, and more than 10 percent towards public safety.

