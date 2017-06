SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Jim Lacey of MassMutual told 22News the MassMutual Financial Group has decided to put Tower Square and the Marriott hotel up for sale.

Lacey said the tenants contracts will remain in place. With the changes happening in downtown Springfield, MassMutual saw this as a good time to sell.

The MassMutual building is an investment property for the insurance company.

Lacey told 22News this does not change their commitment to the City of Springfield.