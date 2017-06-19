Machete-wielding man fights would be robbers

(WFLA) A terrifying armed robbery in Sarasota, Florida was captured on surveillance video, showing the homeowner fighting back.

Three suspects in dark clothing jumped the fence and startled two men sitting on the back porch. The homeowner immediately tried to fight back. He first grabbed a chair, then a board, and started swinging.

Once he realized one of the suspects had a shotgun, he went inside his house and came out with a machete.

Deputies say Beltran Vazquez further tried to fight the homeowner but was unsuccessful, knocked down to the ground and the homeowner pinned him down until help arrived.

