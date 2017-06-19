Machete-wielding man fights would be robbers

WFLA Published: Updated:
Security camera footage shows Florida man use machete to take on group of men armed with shotgun when they rush into his backyard.

(WFLA) A terrifying armed robbery in Sarasota, Florida was captured on surveillance video, showing the homeowner fighting back.

Three suspects in dark clothing jumped the fence and startled two men sitting on the back porch. The homeowner immediately tried to fight back. He first grabbed a chair, then a board, and started swinging.

Once he realized one of the suspects had a shotgun, he went inside his house and came out with a machete.

Deputies say Beltran Vazquez further tried to fight the homeowner but was unsuccessful, knocked down to the ground and the homeowner pinned him down until help arrived.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2tjHWEX

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s