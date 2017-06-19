Lawmakers discuss cybersecurity at Bay Path University

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A few state lawmakers spent Monday morning in Longmeadow to talk about cybersecurity and cyber threats.

Bay Path University hosted the Massachusetts House Committee on Technology and Intergovernmental Affairs. Springfield  representative Angelo Puppolo chairs this committee.

The legislative hearing focused on jobs. With cyber threats increasing, careers in the cyber field are increasing.  Many not being filled.

Dr. Larry Snyder from Bay Path told 22News, “They need to have qualified individuals in the organization to help out, and right now there is just a big shortage.”

State Rep. Puppolo said, “We’ve heard that there’s a tremendous amount of need in the near future and long term future for jobs, in terms of people that can fill these positions, so we’re going to put a spotlight on what they’re doing here to train these individuals.”

Cybersecurity management is how an organization protects its networks and information systems from cyber-attacks and data breaches.

