Latest IRS phone scheme has a new twist

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The IRS is warning Americans about a new scheme that is circulating; demanding taxpayers make immediate payments over the phone.

This is a hoax with a new twist. A con-man calls claiming to be from the IRS; telling you that they have already sent two certified letters in the mail, but they were returned as undeliverable.

They then threaten arrest if payment is not made immediately over the phone, through a prepaid debit card. The victim is warned not to contact an attorney or their local IRS office until the tax payment is made.

It is essential to remember that the IRS will never call you.

“They will only correspond with anybody through mail. So, anybody that gets a phone call from somebody reporting to be from the IRS should immediately hang up and report that to the police,” Attorney James Winston said.

If you think that you have received one of these calls, hang up immediately. You can report the fraudster’s phone number by calling the IRS at (800) 829-1040 or (800) 366-4484.

Remember that the IRS will never call you, and they will never threaten you with immediate arrest for not paying.