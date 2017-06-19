Know The Terminology On Active Weather Days

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On active weather days, watches and warnings can cause confusion for some people. 22News is working for you define the terminology.

Weather terminology can be confusing for some people. During active weather days its crucial to understand what is being advised and how you should plan ahead.

As one resident told 22News you have to think fast, and smart. Bob Bergon, from Chicopee, told 22News, “There was one time we had to evacuate because of the tornado 6 years ago so we just gotta keep watching that.”

Storm watches and warnings are two very different weather terms. Igor Kravchenko. from Chicopee, told 22News, “So a watch is you have to look out for and a warning is, its going to happen and definitely stay inside.”

Western Massachusetts has been put under a Flash Flood Watch, which means there is the potential for downpours in a storm cell to cause flooding. Storm drains, streams, and rivers are all at risk for flooding. Especially some under passes in western Massachusetts.

Never drive through puddles, you never know how deep the water actually is. It takes 12 inches of rushing water to carry away a small car, 6 inches of water to knock over an adult.

According to NOAA floods in the United States kill more people each year than tornadoes, hurricanes, and lightning.