How to spot trees prone to storm damage

Just because there are leaves on the tree doesn't mean its safe

By Published:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In strong storms, trees and branches often come down.

Being proactive is step one.  A lot of tree removal companies offer free estimates. If you don’t call in an expert, you can spot a dead or weak tree by looking for cavities, cracks in the tree.

Mushrooms on the tree or bark falling off. Just because a tree has leaves on it, doesn’t mean it’s safe.

“It’s always good to have someone come out ahead of time, be proactive, if you have any trees near your home whether it be the neighbors or yours, be proactive, keep people safe,” Joe Alexopoulos of Tree 413 told 22News.

Tree 413’s owner told 22News that White Pines are trees that’s prone to storm damage.

If you spot a cavity or hole in your tree, it could be that there’s some internal decay.

