Holyoke Medical Center cuts ribbon on new Emergency Department

A week of festivities ends with a cookout on July 1.

Sy Becker Published:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A week-long series of celebrations marking the opening of Holyoke Medical Center’s new $25 million emergency department began on Monday.

The medical center hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday to begin the festivities, ending with a cookout on Saturday, July 1.

Hospital CEO Spiros Hatiros told 22News how much the expanded emergency room will mean to patients. “We had very few treatment bays and it was very crowded. It’s a facility we’re expanding to almost double the numbers.”

The new emergency department will have 40 treatment areas as well as multi-patient trauma rooms along with advanced lifesaving equipment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s