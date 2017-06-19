Holyoke Medical Center cuts ribbon on new Emergency Department

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A week-long series of celebrations marking the opening of Holyoke Medical Center’s new $25 million emergency department began on Monday.

The medical center hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday to begin the festivities, ending with a cookout on Saturday, July 1.

Hospital CEO Spiros Hatiros told 22News how much the expanded emergency room will mean to patients. “We had very few treatment bays and it was very crowded. It’s a facility we’re expanding to almost double the numbers.”

The new emergency department will have 40 treatment areas as well as multi-patient trauma rooms along with advanced lifesaving equipment.