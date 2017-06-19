Dump truck rollover delaying traffic on Mass Pike in Sturbridge

Traffic down to single lane on both eastbound and westbound sides

By Published: Updated:
Image Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police Media Relations

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic is down to a single lane on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound and westbound in Sturbridge, due to a dump truck rollover.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, the crash took place at the 76.5 mile marker on the westbound side of the highway, just past Exit 9 (Interstate 84).

State police spokesperson Tyler Clardy told 22News that the driver of the dump truck had suffered a head injury, but the extent of the driver’s injury is not known at this time.

The accident resulted in dirt being spilled all over the roadway, and that will have to be cleaned up before the left lanes are reopened. There is also damage to the guardrail in the area.

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s