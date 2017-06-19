Dump truck rollover delaying traffic on Mass Pike in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic is down to a single lane on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound and westbound in Sturbridge, due to a dump truck rollover.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, the crash took place at the 76.5 mile marker on the westbound side of the highway, just past Exit 9 (Interstate 84).

State police spokesperson Tyler Clardy told 22News that the driver of the dump truck had suffered a head injury, but the extent of the driver’s injury is not known at this time.

#MAtraffic Rte 90 E/B and W/B (mm 76) in #Sturbridge, only one lane getting by in both directions at this time. Expect delays. https://t.co/eq36ThohD9 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 19, 2017

The accident resulted in dirt being spilled all over the roadway, and that will have to be cleaned up before the left lanes are reopened. There is also damage to the guardrail in the area.

