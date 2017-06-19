Downed wires closed section of Park St. in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Park Street in Easthampton is closed due to downed wires.

The wires came down on a work van in the area of Park and South Streets.

Easthampton police did not have information about what caused the incident.

According to a posting on the Easthampton Police Department’s official Facebook page, Eversource crews are working to make repairs, and that the nearby White Brook Middle School will be able to dismiss for the day as normal.

Eversource is reporting more than 420 customers without power as of 2:25 P.M. in Easthampton.