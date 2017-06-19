Construction projects designed to improve roads before MGM opens

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is making its roads ready for its up-and-coming casino.

Several streets downtown, in the South End, and in the North End are being improved as part of a project to prepare for an increase in traffic with the September 2018 opening of MGM Springfield.

The casino and the City are spending $7 million to improve certain roadways, intersections, sidewalks, and traffic signals throughout the area. Road work began at 7:00 Monday morning on several streets, including Plainfield Street, Union Street, Dwight Street, and the Interstate 291 offramp.

Construction work is also scheduled for the Memorial Bridge, where crews will remove and repair the concrete median.

The City says that drivers should plan for additional travel time, changes to traffic patterns, and delays.

“It’s going to work very well for the casino, and the traffic is going to be better after this construction gets done,” Jimmy Pica of Springfield said.

MGM Springfield says that the traffic upgrades will make downtown more welcoming and accessible for everyone visiting the MGM casino. They are expecting about 10,000 visitors a day.

Construction on the roads will be going on Monday through Friday from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. during this week and next week. You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.