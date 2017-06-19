Connecticut sailor among those killed in U.S.S. Fitzgerald crash

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Connecticut sailor was killed in the deadly collision between a cargo ship and the U.S.S. Fitzgerald in Japan.

Seven sailors on board were killed in the flooded wreckage of the Navy destroyer including a sonar technician from Watertown.

Naval officials say 25-year-old sonar technician third class Ngoc Truong Huynh was one of the seven who disappeared early Saturday morning. He’s from the Oakville section of the town of Watertown.

Related: Watertown sailor killed in U.S.S. Fitzgerald crash

Their bodies were all found Sunday morning in the flooded berthing compartments of the ship. Investigators are now trying to figure out what went wrong. So far, they say on Saturday the U.S.S. Fitzgerald, a navy destroyer, collided with a Philippine container ship. It cause extensive damage to the ship.

“They had to fight for the ship to keep it above the surface. And, so, it was traumatic. This was a severe emergency but the ship’s crew was swift and responsive and I can’t tell you how proud I am of the crew for what they did to save the ship,” said Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, Commander U.S. 7th fleet

Four other sailors and the ship’s commanding officer were medically evacuated from the naval destroyer. No one was reported injured on the other ship.

Related: Missing sailors found dead inside Navy destroyer that collided with container ship

All of the deceased range in age from 19 to 37.

The governor ordered that flags be flown at half-staff to honor Huynh and the other sailors.

Connecticut Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal sent out statements saying their hearts are with the Huynh family and promise to push for a thorough investigation into his death. Massachusetts State Representative Richard Neal also released a statement regarding the deadly crash.

This #FathersDay, my thoughts and prayers are with the families and crew of the #USSFitzgerald pic.twitter.com/EslSwjpGGV — Rep. Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) June 18, 2017