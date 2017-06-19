Chicopee paving work to cause road closures

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several Chicopee roadways will be closed this week to allow for construction crews to do paving work.

Chicopee Street, Meadow Street, Grattan Street, and Margaret Street are four of the 13 roadways that will be shut down at times in order to complete the paving work.

Casey Lozier of Chicopee told 22News that Grattan Street needed to be improved. “Before you would come down here, you would be lucky not to get a flat tire. So I am glad to see they’re doing it, maybe not all at once, but they’ve got to get it done,” Lozier said.

Construction work will continue all this week, Monday through Friday from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

Here is the schedule (subject to change in the event of inclement weather):

Chicopee, Grattan, Mt. Carmel, Saint Louis, Whitman, Hope, Nassau, Alden, Philathea, Yvonne, Olivine, Perrault, and Margaret Streets will be paved next week starting on Monday, June 19.

Chicopee Street will be closed between Grattan Street and Meadow Street between 7AM and 5PM on Monday.

Grattan Street between Meadow and Chicopee Street will be closed between 7AM and 5PM on Monday.

Whitman, Hope, Nassau, Alden, and Philathea will be closed on Tuesday between 7AM and 5PM.

In addition, Margaret, Perrault, Olivine, Yvonne, and Blanche will lose vehicular access during paving on Chicopee Street on Tuesday.

Mount Carmel, Saint Louis, Yvonne, Olivine, Perrault, and Margaret will be closed Wednesday between 7AM and 5PM.