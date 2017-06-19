Celebrations begin for opening of new Holyoke Medical Center ER

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A week long series of celebrations began Monday to mark the opening of Holyoke Medical Center’s new $25 million emergency department.

Monday’s ribbon cutting marked the end of 18-months of construction.

The new emergency department encompasses almost 21,000 square feet, including 40 treatment areas, a Crisis Center, and advanced lifesaving.

Spiros Hatiras, CEO of Holyoke Medical Center said, “We had very few treatment Bays and it was very crowded. It’s a facility we’re expanding to almost double the numbers.”

