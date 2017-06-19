Business Entrepreneur Exploration summer program

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Junior Achievement of Western MA Business Entrepreneur Exploration summer program strives to help students develop the knowledge, skills, and attitudes necessary to become productive citizens and workers. President Jennifer Connolly shared more.

Junior Achievement’s Business & Entrepreneurial Exploration Summer Program (BEE)
July 10 – August 11, 2017
Monday – Friday, 9:00am-3:00pm
1500 Main Street (UMASS Springfield Center)
Springfield, MA 01103
jawm.org/summer-program

 

