Boston to open day shelter for addicted, homeless

BOSTON (AP) — The city of Boston is planning on opening a day shelter for the homeless and the addicted who gather at the city’s notorious “Methadone Mile.”

Drug use in the area around the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard is open and rampant, and residents, business owners and people who work there have demanded change.

Mayor Marty Walsh tells The Boston Globe city officials plan to transform the backyard of the Southampton Street Shelter into a place for people to go to get off the streets, with a barracks-like tent with air conditioning, televisions, and comfortable seating, with free coffee and snacks. Outdoor picnic tables will also be available.

Outreach workers will mingle trying to steer people into treatment programs.

It is expected to open late next month.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com