Blessed Sacrament students receive a Storm Team visit

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Storm Team meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei visited Blessed Sacrament School in Holyoke Monday.

Pretty good timing, considering Monday’s severe weather.

After breaking down the most important weather events that occur during each season, the 4th graders focused their attention on tornadoes and thunderstorms.

They learned where the safest place is to be during severe weather, and the difference of a watch and a warning.

They also learned how to track the weather from home.

Fourth grader Dara Cassidy told 22News something she learned from the visit.

“When you hear thunder you have to count 1, 2, 3, 4, and when you hear the next thunder, that means how far away it is,” Cassidy said.

The fourth graders all remembered the Springfield tornado six years ago, and how they learned from that experience.