Attorney: Trump not under investigation

(NBC News) President Trump’s personal attorney insists the president is not a target of the FBI’s Russia investigation.

“There is not an investigation of the President of the United States, period. Let me clear. The President’s not under investigation. The President has not been notified by anyone that he’s under investigation,” said Jay Sekulow, President Trump’s Legal Team.

The denial comes after President Trump’s tweets calling the investigation a “witch hunt.”

Congress also wants to know whether Russia colluded with the Trump team to interfere in the presidential election.

“I’m not prepared to say that there’s proof you could take to a jury, but I can say that there is enough that we ought to be investigating,” says California’s Rep. Adam Schiff.

On Wednesday the House Intelligence Committee will hear from Obama Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson.

The Senate Intellence Committee also meets Wednesday.

