Arrest made in stolen firearm from Saugus sporting goods store

SAUGUS, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a teenage boy they say broke into a Saugus sporting goods store early Monday morning and stole a gun and ammunition.

Saugus Police were called to the Dick’s Sporting Goods Store at the Square One Mall around 4:30 a.m.

They said a 16-year-old broke a window and stole a rifle and ammunition. Police tracked him down to the nearby town of Everett where he was arrested.

Police recovered the rifle in a wooded area near the mall. The suspect will face a number of charges when he’s arraigned in juvenile court.