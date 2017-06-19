Arrest made in stolen firearm from Saugus sporting goods store

The suspect will be arraigned in juvenile court

By Published:

SAUGUS, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a teenage boy they say broke into a Saugus sporting goods store early Monday morning and stole a gun and ammunition.

Saugus Police were called to the Dick’s Sporting Goods Store at the Square One Mall around 4:30 a.m.

Photo Courtesy: Saugus Police Department

They said a 16-year-old broke a window and stole a rifle and ammunition. Police tracked him down to the nearby town of Everett where he was arrested.

Police recovered the rifle in a wooded area near the mall. The suspect will face a number of charges when he’s arraigned in juvenile court.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s