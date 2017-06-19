“Armed and dangerous intruder” at Saugus mall

SAUGUS, Mass. (AP) — Police have responded to a Massachusetts mall for reports of a man with a gun.

Officers responded to the Square One Mall in Saugus on Monday for reports of a break-in at a sporting goods store and an “armed and dangerous intruder” who was thought to be inside.

State and local police as well as a regional SWAT team responded.

The break-in at Dick’s Sporting Goods occurred before normal business hours and employees had not reported to work.

There have been no reports of injuries.

People are being asked to stay away from the mall, which will remain closed until the situation is resolved.