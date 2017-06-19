5 people rescued from sinking boat in Massachusetts bay

WAREHAM, Mass. (AP) — Officials say five people have been rescued after their boat struck a rock in a Massachusetts bay.

The Wareham Harbormaster Department says they were called about a boat taking on water around 5:40 a.m. Sunday.

Marine units found the boat in a shallow area northeast of Little Bird Island.

The harbormaster says everyone was wearing lifejackets, and everyone has been accounted for.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating the crash. The ship was scheduled to be salvaged later Sunday.