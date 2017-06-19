3-year-old dies during dental visit

KCRA's Max Resnik Published:
A 3-year-old girl is dead after an apparent reaction to anesthesia during a dental visit.

(KCRA) A 3-year-old girl is dead after an apparent reaction to anesthesia during a dental visit.

Daleyza Hernandez Avila, 3, was getting crowns, having work done on her molars and a tooth pulled at Children’s Dental Surgery Center in Stockton, California.

Her mother said Daleyza was sedated during the procedure.

“When the ambulance got here, nobody knew why the ambulance was here until the nurse came out later and it was for her,” Araceli Avila said through an interpreter. “All they told me was just that her heart stopped. And that’s all they told me, but that she was stable. But they didn’t let me see her. I told them I wanted to see her. And they took me inside. They already had her on a stretcher and the nurse stopped me and told me that she was fine and she was waking up.”

Daleyza was then taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2srRfCA

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s