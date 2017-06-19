17-year-old struck, killed by train in Connecticut

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is investigating after a 17-year-old was hit and killed by a train in Connecticut.

A MTA spokesman says the male teen was hit at Cos Cob station in Greenwich around 12 a.m. Sunday. The train was heading northbound from Grand Central Station.

The spokesman did not say why the teen was on the tracks.

Police have not released information about his identity.

