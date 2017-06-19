17-year-old struck, killed by train in Connecticut

By Published:

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is investigating after a 17-year-old was hit and killed by a train in Connecticut.

A MTA spokesman says the male teen was hit at Cos Cob station in Greenwich around 12 a.m. Sunday. The train was heading northbound from Grand Central Station.

The spokesman did not say why the teen was on the tracks.

Police have not released information about his identity.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s