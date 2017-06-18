Westfield residents shocked and saddened over deadly house fire

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP – Neighbors are in disbelief, after two women were killed when their house on Park Street in Westfield caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Donna St. Jean lives right down the street from the house. She told 22News she was shocked when she heard what had happened. “It’s sad, it’s really, really sad. I don’t know them, but I’ve see the woman, probably about my age, working in the yard. She was helping her mom, and they seemed to be close,” she said.

The house at 40 Park Street caught fire at around 3:00 Saturday afternoon. Firefighters know it began in the kitchen, but are still trying to piece together what exactly happened.

Deputy Chief Patrick Egloff told said at least two fire hydrants on Park Street either weren’t working properly or had low water pressure.

William Champiney of Westfield told 22News, he saw firefighters run down to his street to find a working hydrant. “I know they were carrying hoses back and forth, and even hooked up over here. There’s been a lot of trouble with water around here lately. The hydrants should be checked periodically, I’d imagine,” he said.

Deputy Chief Egloff said the fire hydrants didn’t prevent them from putting out the flames. He said they used the fire in their engine trucks to get the fire under control within 30-minutes, but it was already too late.

Egloff also said firefighters didn’t notice any working smoke detectors sounding when they got to the house. He said a large amount of possessions blocked firefighters from getting into the house more quickly.