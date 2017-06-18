Union Station’s grand re-opening one week away

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are one week away from the grand re-opening of Springfield’s historic Union Station.

It’s not open to the public yet, but in less than 168 hours, the concourse will be bustling with commuters. After being closed for 47 years, the station will reopen to the public next Sunday.

The list of companies calling the restored station home continues to grow. PVTA, Peter Pan Bus Lines, Greyhound, Amtrak train service and others will be operating out of Union station. The PVTA signed a 95 year lease, with space for 18 buses, making Union Station the transportation hub of western Massachusetts.

Gregory Pray of Chicopee remembers working at Union Station before it closed. “Very, very beautiful building. Very historic. And I was happy to have a part in that.”

Next Saturday, more than 500 guests will gather inside Union Station for a black-tie gala to celebrate the re-opening. Guests will enjoy dinner, dancing and a celebratory cake cutting. The guest list includes some of New England’s most distinguished guests – Governor Charlie Baker, former governor Deval Patrick and the man who made it all possible, Congressman Richard Neal.