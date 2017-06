GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is covering Breaking News of a house fire in the Franklin County town of Greenfield.

The fire is reported to be at 71 Davis Street. According to public property records, it’s a 1,794 square foot multi-family home.

22News has a call in to the Greenfield Fire Department for more information and we have a crew on the way.

Stay with 22News and WWLP.com for the newest information.