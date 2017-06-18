Turners Falls women win Massachusetts state title

By Published:

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – The State Champion women’s softball team is from Turners Falls high school. It’s been the talk of this small Franklin county community.

The people of the village of Turners Falls in the town of Montague are proud of this team that not only captured the state championship in Worcester this weekend, but took home the trophy for a record 9th time.

Shawn Herbert of Turners Falls told 22News, “Ya, that’s a source of pride because it’s difficult, we go to the Berkshires so for us to go off to a state tournament in any sport really.”

This Franklin county community is so proud in fact, Turners Falls high school didn’t waste any time making their softball team’s weekend accomplishment a permanent fixture at the school.

