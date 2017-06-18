Sunday was Taste Of Amherst final day

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday was the final day for the 2017 edition of the Taste of Amherst and it came on a very special day, Father’s Day. 22News was there walking the grounds to find out how the event turned out and what the different restaurants had to offer.

Ice cream, muffins, soup! Sound good? This was just a little sample of what Taste of Amherst had to offer and of course it was all local!

Sunday was Taste of Amherst’s last day of a four day event. Over these four days people locally, and non-local, came out to sample what different restaurants had to offer.

They also played games and listened to music.

Tim O’Brien, Executive Director of Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce, told 22News, “The hope for the restaurants is that if you never tried this restaurant you’ll like something and come back on a regular basis, so its a great way to sample different restaurants.”

And as one restaurant told 22News its a great way for them to sample different foods. This helps them find what people like and don’t like.

It also helps restaurants connect better with their customers.

Thompson Zhang, Goten Of Japan, told 22News, “I think it keeps us close to the community I think to be out here and see the community, interact with them, is a lot of fun and its fun for us.”

Taste of Amherst is not only about finding what the restaurants have to bring to the table. A Taste Of Amherst is very local driven it allows restaurants to come out and experience the town and see what it has to offer. As people walk around the event they also get to experience the town of Amherst.

Sunday’s humidity did not stop people from walking around and trying different foods. Especially to treat their dad to some fun, sweet foods on Father’s Day Sunday.