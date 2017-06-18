Renovated Union Station less than a week away from grand opening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After being closed for 47 years, Springfield’s historic Union Station will reopen to the public next Sunday.

Springfield’s historic Union Station is expected to once again experience the bustling of commuters.

Gregory Pray of Chicopee told 22News “I believe it’s going to primp up this area in a big way. With the Amtrak coming thru and all of that. I think it’s going to be fantastic for this area.”

PVTA, Peter Pan Bus Lines, Amtrak train service and Greyhound, will all be operating out of Union station. Making this the transportation hub of western Massachusetts.

A long-term goal of the station is to expand east to west rail service. Union station offers a new waiting room, restaurants and commercial space for businesses.

Pray also said, “Buildings like that need historic renovation, because this city is very proud and historic.”

It cost $94 million to bring the station back to life. With more than 200 surveillance cameras throughout the property, the new transportation hub, offers more security.

Anthony Aguirre of Holyoke is grateful of the new security measures. He told 22News, “It’ll be a safer, like safer environment for kids like me. More security and less violence.”

Next Sunday Congressman Richard Neal will greet visitors, during the station’s open house from noon to 2pm.