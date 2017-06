BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was rushed to the hospital after they crashed into a tree in Belchertown Saturday night.

According to a press release from Belchertown Police, the single car crash occurred at 170 Jensen Road in Belchertown, at around 11:00 p.m.

The driver was stuck in the truck, forcing firefighters to tear open the car.

The victim was rushed to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

There has been no word yet on the driver’s condition.