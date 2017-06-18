Flash Flood Watch Posted For Western Massachusetts

Some of these storms could also bring hail and gusty winds

By Published:
Flooding on Park St in West Springfield
Flooding on Park St in West Springfield (Report It)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Weather Service has put all of western Massachusetts in a Flash Flood Watch beginning Monday afternoon through Monday night.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking possible strong to severe thunderstorms for Monday afternoon with the main concern being heavy downpours associated with these storms which could lead to flash flooding. These storms will be widespread.

Flash flooding means we could see around 2 inches of rain within an hour period. Areas that have poor drainage could also lead to flooding. These storms could impact the evening commute. When you see flooding in the street turn around and do not go through the puddle, you do not know how deep it really is.

Some of these storms on Monday could also produce gusty winds, hail, and strong to severe thunderstorms.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s