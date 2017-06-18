Flash Flood Watch Posted For Western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Weather Service has put all of western Massachusetts in a Flash Flood Watch beginning Monday afternoon through Monday night.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking possible strong to severe thunderstorms for Monday afternoon with the main concern being heavy downpours associated with these storms which could lead to flash flooding. These storms will be widespread.

Flash flooding means we could see around 2 inches of rain within an hour period. Areas that have poor drainage could also lead to flooding. These storms could impact the evening commute. When you see flooding in the street turn around and do not go through the puddle, you do not know how deep it really is.

Some of these storms on Monday could also produce gusty winds, hail, and strong to severe thunderstorms.