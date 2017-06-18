Firefighting academy’s Springfield campus to hold graduation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — About 20 men and women are graduating from the state Department of Fire Services firefighting academy’s Springfield campus this week.

The firefighters are scheduled to receive their certificates of completion on Wednesday from state Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Massachusetts Firefighting Academy Deputy Director Joseph Klucznik.

The graduates represent the fire departments in Chicopee, Easthampton, Greenfield, Ludlow, Northampton, Springfield, West Springfield and Westfield.

The academy trains men and women who have already been hired by a fire department and intend to make a full-time career of firefighting.

The guest speaker will be Greenfield Fire Chief Robert Strahan.

The state bought the former Springfield Fire Training Center from the city and in 2015 completed a $13.4 million renovation and construction project on the six-acre complex.