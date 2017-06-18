Families are celebrating Father’s Day by running for a good cause

Plenty of dads took off with their kids in the first two races.

By Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For nearly 40 years, families have been celebrating fathers day by running for a good cause. Plenty of dads took off with their kids in the first two races.

At 8:30 a.m., participants in the 10K and 5K relay took off from the Jewish Community Center, running through Springfield, Longmeadow and ending up back at the start.

Families starting their Father’s Day with the road race are supporting the Jewish Community Center’s youth programs. Money raised from the race helps support these programs at the center all year long. The annual road race has been held for 39 years now, and for many families running in it each year has become a tradition.

Still to take off is the kids fun run, a family friendly one mile walk that takes off from the JCC at 10 a.m.

