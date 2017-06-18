Congressman Neal issues statement about U.S.S. Fitzgerald deaths

The bodies of the sailors were found in flooded compartments of the ship on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal put out a statement Sunday about the deaths of seven Navy sailors who drowned after the U.S.S. Fitzgerald collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan.

The bodies of the sailors were all found in flooded compartments of the ship on Saturday.

Congressman Neal said, “On Father’s Day, my thoughts and prayers are with the families and crew of the brave American sailors who lost their lives. These service members are courageous, dedicated and represent the very best in our country.”

