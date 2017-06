SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A still lit cigarette was the cause of a fire in Springfield Sunday.

The fire was in Springfield’s Hungry Hill neighborhood. Flames could be seen under the front porch of a home at 638 Carew Street.

Springfield Fire Spokesman Denis Leger determined the cause of the fire was the careless disposal of a cigarette. The flames were put out quickly, before the fire could do a lot of damage.